-
EU agreed to increase the quotas for Ukrainian agrarians
16:05
-
EU officially renewed the sanctions against Russia for 6 months
14:35
-
In 2016, Russia increased grain export supplies from the seaports
13:10
-
In 2016, NIBULON transported and exported more than 2 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds
12:10
-
Ukraine: agrarians to receive state support at 1% of the product capacity – T.Kutovyi
11:15
-
Ukraine exported record volume of grains in 2016 - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:00
-
Russia: plans to build new plants for deep processing of soybeans and grains in Stavropol Krai
Yesterday, 14:05
-
Ukraine: in 2016, the seaports increased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 13:10
-
Winter crops conditions in Ukraine – market operators view
December 30 2016, 17:15
-
Agrometeorological conditions of autumn and early winter 2016 and winter crop conditions in Ukraine
December 24 2016, 17:42
-
Condition of winter grain areas in Russia - beyond risk zone
December 24 2016, 17:41
-
Poultry and beef traders met in Dubai on Global Meat Congress
December 22 2016, 10:00
-
From Dnieper to Nile: FAO’s support to investment in the grain sector
December 17 2016, 14:31
-
Start of the season-2016/17 for the Ukrainian market of sunflower seed – record harvest & good quality
December 17 2016, 14:29
-
Gafta training courses insight
December 14 2016, 16:40
-
Chinese importers of sunflower oil met in Beijing
December 10 2016, 16:15
-
In 2016, Russia harvested record volumes of sunflower seed and soybeans
December 29 2016, 11:55
-
In 2016, NIBULON increased agricultural commodities production
December 29 2016, 11:05
-
AGA Partners - sponsor of the Middle East Grain Congress
December 20 2016, 17:40
-
IPGA supports the APK-Inform conference in Dubai
December 15 2016, 16:40
-
Ukrainian economy failed to make a serious breakout in 2016, and hardly does it in the new year – O.Ustenko
December 30 2016, 17:21
-
Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant – good stocks of sunflower seed
December 10 2016, 14:51
-
High competition of Ukrainian grains can be achieved through better phytosanitary condition
November 26 2016, 14:19
-
Ukraine can produce a good crop if the weather permits – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center
November 19 2016, 14:00
-
Mobile app APK-Inform events
September 22 2016, 09:45
-
Integrites appoints a new partner in London to strengthen its international presence and offering
September 19 2016, 11:00
-
Russia: new leader of wheat exports in 2015/16 MY
August 17 2016, 11:35
-
APK-Inform presents the rating of Ukrainian companies-exporters of wheat and barley in 2015/16 MY
August 16 2016, 12:10
-
Russia: shipment volumes of veg oils and meals by ports on December 16-22, 2016
December 24 2016, 17:46
-
Ukraine: shipment volumes of veg oils and meals by ports on December 17-23, 2016
December 24 2016, 17:45
-
Russia: shipment volumes of grains by ports on December 16-22, 2016
December 24 2016, 17:44
-
Ukraine: shipment volumes of grains by ports on December 17-23, 2016
December 24 2016, 17:43
-
Unique speakers' geography is the key characteristic of GRAIN UKRAINE
June 9 2016, 03:40
-
First International Grain Ukraine Conference 2016 is going to be held in Odessa on the initiative of Terminals TIS Group
May 20 2016, 13:17
-
Market of crop protection products for agricultural crops in Russia – new studies
February 24 2016, 14:55
-
Palm oil sector the one to watch for indicators for El Niño and oilseeds in 2016; details at Oilseed Congress
January 13 2016, 10:59