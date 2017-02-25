News

January 16, 12:25 Source: APK-Inform Views: 733

January 22 is deadline of the early bird fee for registration in the Middle East Grain Congress-2017

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for the Third international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on February 25, 2017.

The companies Sea Trade Group and AGA Partners became sponsors of the Congress. The company MYCO Solutions is the innovative sponsor.

To date, various companies from Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Ukraine and the Black Sea region, etc. already confirmed their participation in the event.

Also, the organizers draw your attention that since January 22 the registration fee will increase. Therefore, we propose to fill in the application form for participation for all those who decided to take part in the conference, and save money!

More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-07-95, +7 (495) 789-44-19 (multichannel)

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – market@apk-inform.com

