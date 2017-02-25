MYCO Solutions - Innovative sponsor at Middle East Grain Congress
APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for the Third international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*, on February 25, 2017.
The company MYCO Solutions became the innovative sponsor of the event. Within frames of the conference, the company will present its innovative product - the smart band for ultrafast exchange of contact data in a flash of a second through a handshake - MYCO Band.
The band was created as a tool for the business network, to be able to simply add new contacts through a handshake, and refuse from paper business cards.
Advantages:
- fast creating of a profile page with contacts of the event in the global network MYCO
- receiving of notifications about all interested visitors, who added the event to their contacts
- possibility of communication/chat with potential and existing visitors
- possibility for all visitors to see a list of visitors at the event profile in MYCO network in the event days
- possibility to look for the required users and customers by the industry, sector, company, country, city, and keywords.
You can become acquainted with video of band using- https://myco.com/promovideo.mp4
You can receive more specific information about products of MYCO Solutions, as well as use the innovative band, within frames of the conference by filling in the application form for registration in the Congress.
More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:
+38 (0562) 32-07-95, +7 (495) 789-44-19 (multichannel)
+38 (0562) 32-15-95
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – market@apk-inform.com
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: sprouts of winter crops appeared throughout 6.8 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 15:05
-
Sunflower oil calling: meeting of traders and technologists from Asian and Black Sea countries in Odessa
Yesterday, 14:20
-
Ukraine: in 2016, selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 12:05
-
Ukraine: in the second week of January, the seaports exported over 0.5 mln tonnes of grains
January 16, 18:10
-
January 22 is deadline of the early bird fee for registration in the Middle East Grain Congress-2017
January 16, 12:25
-
Ukraine: in 2016, the general grain harvest reached a record at 66 mln tonnes
January 16, 11:30