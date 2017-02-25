News

MYCO Solutions - Innovative sponsor at Middle East Grain Congress

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for the Third international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*, on February 25, 2017.

The company MYCO Solutions became the innovative sponsor of the event. Within frames of the conference, the company will present its innovative product - the smart band for ultrafast exchange of contact data in a flash of a second through a handshake - MYCO Band.

The band was created as a tool for the business network, to be able to simply add new contacts through a handshake, and refuse from paper business cards.

Advantages:

- fast creating of a profile page with contacts of the event in the global network MYCO

- receiving of notifications about all interested visitors, who added the event to their contacts

- possibility of communication/chat with potential and existing visitors

- possibility for all visitors to see a list of visitors at the event profile in MYCO network in the event days

- possibility to look for the required users and customers by the industry, sector, company, country, city, and keywords.

You can become acquainted with video of band using- https://myco.com/promovideo.mp4

You can receive more specific information about products of MYCO Solutions, as well as use the innovative band, within frames of the conference by filling in the application form for registration in the Congress.

More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-07-95, +7 (495) 789-44-19 (multichannel)

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – market@apk-inform.com

