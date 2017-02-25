News

Middle East Grain Congress updated its list of participants!

APK-Inform Agency continues preparing for the Third international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which to be held on February 25, 2017, in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*.

The companies Sea Trade Group and AGA Partners became sponsors of the Congress. The company MYCO Solutions is the innovative sponsor.

The list of VIP guests of the Congress in Dubai includes the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi and the Deputy Minister for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva.

In addition, representatives of the following associations will visit the conference: Union Millers of Ukraine, International Sunflower Oil Association, Public Association Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine, IPGA (India Pulses and Grains Association), IFIF (Iranian Federation of Food Industry Associations), etc.

To date, various companies from 23 countries already confirmed their participation in the event, including such countries as Egypt, Turkey, India, Jordan, Pakistan, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Ukraine, as well as other countries of the Black Sea region, etc.

The list of participants registered for the Congress includes the following companies:

Azerbaijan Asadov Capital Azerbaijan Llc Belgium Vanbreda Risk & Benefits NV UK Agropa Trading INTERGRITES INTERNATIONAL LAW FIRM Greece Alimeco S.A. Egypt Bulk Egypt for shipping & Trading services Egyptian Australian Company for Trading Agency Expert Traders Co France Export Cereales Multi For Trading & Logistics Co. SOLIMAN GROUP FOR TRADING & INDUSTRY India Aggarwal Impex Marshall Integrated Services Pvt India Pulses and Grains Association Jordan AgriProviders Alia Group Iraq Ministry Of Trade Grain Board Of Iraq Iran Iranian Federation of Food Industry Associations Sepehr Noor Soora

Here you can become acquainted with the full list of participants.

Participants of the Congress will be able to visit the largest international exhibition of food industry in the Persian Gulf region - Gulfood 2017.

Current program of the conference

Application for participation

More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:

