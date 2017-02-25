News

Want to set up business in the UAE – visit Middle East Grain Congress

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for the third international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*, on February 25, 2017.

Our event not only introduces trends and forecasts of the grain market to you but also opens new opportunities.

One of them is possibility to create a trading company in the UAE. How to open a representative office and benefits of such investments? All these questions will be covered in the session-presentation with a speaker Kamelia Allow, Director of My Business Consulting DMCC.

About a speaker

Kamelia Allow is a Director of My Business Consulting DMCC, leading corporate service provider in the UAE. Offering massive experience in setting different types of companies, administration and bookkeeping support, from SME to large multinational organizations in the United Arab Emirates.

Kamelia Allow is strategically-oriented senior business executive and board level advisor with extensive domestic and international business management experience. With a progressive eighteen years career distinguished by exceptional new business development, local banking and corporate structures, and commercial success, she offers expertise within the competitive field of management consulting, helping new investors in the UAE to establish and manage their businesses.

You can get more details about advantages of own office in the UAE filling in the application form for registration in the Congress.

More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-07-95, +7 (495) 789-44-19 (multichannel)

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – market@apk-inform.com

