Ukrtranslogistika-2 - sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2017

The company Ukrtranslogistika-2 became the sponsor of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which to be held in Odessa on May 23-27, 2017.

The company provides a full range of logistics services for delivery of various types of cargoes by railway, motor and other modes of transport.

Ukrtranslogistika-2 owns its fleet of over 1000 grain rail cars, as well as rented rolling stock, which allow supplying of various goods in the shortest time and at the minimum tariffs.

The company helps its customers to solve the most difficult tasks in the logistics industry. Ukrtranslogistika-2 realizes transportation in grain rail cars, as well as covered and open-top cars. Skilled specialists of the company give assistance in processing of various types of documents and permissions for cargo shipping.

Main types of services:

- Transport management (transportation by grain rail cars, covered and open-top cars)

- Cargo insurance

- Cargo escorting

- Cargo customs clearance, etc.

Extremely professional team, wide range of services, transparency of work and excellent reputation are the basic advantages of the company.

The largest agricultural holdings of the country are among clients of Ukrtranslogistika-2.

Also, it is worth noting that the company provides 100% guarantee on the contracted liabilities.

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of transported goods are the best recommendations of the company Ukrtranslogistika-2.

Cooperation with the company Ukrtranslogistika-2 - profitable solutions for logistics tasks of Your business!

Official site of the company: http://utl2.com.ua/o-kompanii

You can establish contacts with representatives of the company, ask questions, etc. within frames of the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, or by the following tel.:

(044) 525-70-60

(044) 525-90-95

(044) 525-40-66

mob.: +38 (097) 087-02-79

[email protected]

