Ukraine increased corn export to Middle East in 2016/17 MY

Ukraine exported more than 8.5 mln tonnes of corn in October-January 2016/17 MY, up 18% year on year.

Traditionally the EU was the main importer of Ukrainian corn, however, its share in total exported volume declined. Ukraine shipped about 3.2 mln tonnes of corn to the EU in October-January 2016/17 MY (37% of total exported volume), down 37% in comparison to October-January 2015/16 MY when the EU imported 5.1 mln tonnes of Ukrainian corn or 70% of total volume.

At the same time, the share of corn export to Middle East increased significantly. Shipments to this destination reached 1.9 mln tonnes (23% of total) in October-January 2016/17 MY, up 3.2 times year on year and 17% higher than total volume shipped there last season. In October-January 2015/16 MY, Middle East imported 0.6 mln tonnes of Ukrainian corn (8% of total).

Iran was the main buyer of Ukrainian corn in October-January 2016/17 MY, it imported almost 1.5 mln tonnes of the grain (17% of total). The country did not import Ukrainian corn in October-January 2015/16 MY and totally bought 0.7 mln tonnes of the product last season (4%).

