News

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 218

Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa to be held in unusual format

APK-Inform Agency, GAFTA and International law firm Interlegal present the updated non-standard program of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which to be held in a completely new format.

On the first day, May 25, the conference takes place in the territory of Risoil Terminal in Chornomorsk, Commercial Sea Port of Chornomorsk. The organizers developed such unusual format of the conference to attract the maximum attention of the authorities to problems and environment of the Ukrainian agrarian sector, its export infrastructure, grain and oilseed market segments, etc.

Key topics:

- Development of agribusiness in the current environment of Ukraine

- Development trends of the grain and oilseed markets affected by macroeconomic factors

- How to resolve to invest in Ukrainian grain terminals?

On the second day, May 26, the conference takes place in the hotel Atlantic Garden Resort, 24a Genuezskaya street, Odessa.

Key topics:

- Global grain trading in 2017/18 MY: key consumer markets

- Key factor of buyer's choice: quality vs price

- Grain trading and transportation of cargoes

Conditions for participation

Registration

The Organizing committee provides more detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference:

+38 0562 32-07-95 (multichannel)

+38 0562 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected]

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment