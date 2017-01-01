News

May 19, 12:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 1229

Grain&Maritime Days 2017 closes its registration for participation

On May 19, after 14:00 the Organizing committee of the 16th international conference Grain&Maritime Days 2017 (May 25-26) closes the registration process to participate in the event.

At the same time, until May 25 May one can register to participate in the Optional Round tables to be held on May 26 (conference-hall, Atlantic Garden Resort Hotel, Odessa, 24A Genuezskaya street).

You can become acquainted with the list and details of the optional round tables in the conference agenda at our web-site.

Here You can register to participate in the optional round tables:

www.maritimedays.odessa.ua/registration-for-optional-round-tables.html

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment