Grain&Maritime Days 2017 started working in Odessa

On May 25, the sixteenth international conference Grain&Maritime Days-2017 started working in Odessa, Ukraine. APK-Inform Agency and the International law firm Interlegal are organizers of the event.

More than 450 representatives of grain, maritime and logistics companies, as well as related business segments, from 30 countries decided to participate in the event.

During two days of the conference, participants will examine the prospects of the global grain market in 2017/18 MY, features of maritime transportation of grain cargoes; discuss development of agribusiness and infrastructure in the current environment of Ukraine, as well as development trends of the Ukrainian grain market.

In addition, the participants will take part in several optional round tables: "New GAFTA clauses & New Rules LMAA 2017 (London arbitration news in 2017)", "Rules for effective delegation of tasks", "Non-resident companies in the global trade - challenges-2017", "Insurance of cargoes and maritime freight - 2017", "The International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments: what to do after it comes into force in September 2017?"

Also, within frames of the conference there will be a solemn signing of a bilateral agreement between the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine (AMPU) and the Chinese company China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd. on dredging works in the seaport Yuzhny (Yuzhny, Odessa oblast).

