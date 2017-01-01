In May, the Ukrainian seaports shipped over 16 mln tonnes of grains - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
In May 2017, the seaports of Ukraine transshipped 16.3 mln tonnes of grain crops, declared the Head of the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, Raivis Veckagans at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 25.
According to him, in 2017 the reporting product took the first position by cargo shipment volumes.
In particular, in January-April period Sea Commercial Port of Yuzhny shipped 3.1 mln tonnes of grains (22.4% of the general transshipment of such type of cargoes), Odessa Commercial Sea Port - 3.1 mln tonnes (22%), Sea Commercial Port of Mykolaiv - 3 mln tonnes (21.2%), Commercial Sea Port of Chernomorsk - 2.5 mln tonnes (18%), specialized sea port Olvia - 1.4 mln tonnes (9.8%).
You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout nearly 7 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 18:10
-
In 2016, capital investments in the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex increased - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 17:45
-
Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and China Harbour Engineering Company LTD signed a contract for dredging works in the port Yuzhny
Yesterday, 14:30
-
Grain&Maritime Days 2017 started working in Odessa
May 25, 14:30
-
Ukraine significantly increased the exports of brewing barley
May 25, 13:20
-
In January-April, Ukraine increased the production of sunflower oil - State Statistics Service
May 25, 12:50