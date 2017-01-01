News

Yesterday, 14:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 379

Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and China Harbour Engineering Company LTD signed a contract for dredging works in the port Yuzhny

The State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and the Chinese company China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd signed the second contract for dredging works of the access ship channel to 21 m in Sea Commercial Port of Yuzhny (Odessa oblast). The parties signed the bilateral agreement on May 25 within frames of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa.

In particular, the Head of the Yuzhny Sea Port Authority, Maxim Shirokov and the Vice Manager on projects at China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Wang Yaomin, signed the contract within frames of the project "Reconstruction of the maritime access channel and inland water approaches to the deep-sea berths of the Yuzhny seaport" (construction and assembly works).

