In 2017/18 MY, the export potential of Ukraine totals 39 mln tonnes of grains - APK-Inform
The forecast of grains and pulses production in Ukraine in 2017 totals 62.7 mln tonnes, which corresponds to the average annual figures for 5 recent years. Such volumes will provide the export potential in the new season at 39 mln tonnes, declared the grain market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, Andrey Kupchenko at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 26.
The expert noted that during five recent seasons the exports of Ukrainian grains continued increasing by nearly 13% per year, due to the growth of production volumes (up nearly 7% per year), as well as lowering of the domestic consumption of grains (down nearly 2%).
In particular, in 2017/18 MY the exports of wheat will reach 14.5 mln tonnes, barley - 4.5 mln tonnes, and corn - 19 mln tonnes, added A.Kupchenko.
