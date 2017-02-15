News

January 25, 14:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 219

Trade house Sоyevyi Vik - sponsor of the conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use"

LLC Trade house Sоyevyi Vik became the sponsor of the conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use", which takes place in Kiev (exhibition center KyivExpoPlaza, 2 Salyutna Str.) on February 15.

Trade house Sоyevyi Vik is the leading company on the agricultural market of Ukraine, which sells high-quality seeds, particularly varieties of soybeans bred by Sоyevyi Vik, as well as corn seeds of Woodstock breeding. Also, due to a comprehensive program of supporting of agricultural producers, Sоyevyi Vik provides its customers with high-quality biological products for protection of pulses and increasing of their yield indices, developed by the companies-producers Bіona and BTU-Center.

Material and technical facilities of Sоyevyi Vik, which include a research test site and laboratory, allow to the company analysts to develop a variety of products, control the quality of seeds, as well as provide their customers with goods and services, which assist agrarians in cultivation of agricultural crops.

Trade house Sоyevyi Vik has an exclusive agreement for sales of their own-produced varieties of soybean seeds and corn hybrids Woodstock of Hungarian breeding. Over 10-year experience in cultivation of non-GM soybean seeds allowed to the company to establish a good cooperation with well-known Ukrainian and European companies Bіona, Probstdorfer Saatzucht, BTU-Center, etc.

You can receive more detailed information about the company and its products, as well as establish contacts with its representatives, by taking part in the conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use".

The conference focuses on the issues of soybeans and by-products in Ukraine. The event takes place in Ukraine, Kiev, exhibition center KyivExpoPlaza (2B Salyutna Str., 3rd pavilion, 2nd floor), on February 15, 2017.

Here you can receive more detailed information about the conference.

Agenda

Registration

Conditions of participation

Organizational committee provides more detailed information on conditions of participation in conference, sponsorship, or making a presentation:

+38 0562 32-15-95 (ext. 113) – Ekaterina Panasenko

event@apk-inform.com

+38 067 634-26-06 – Anna Platonova

kiev@apk-inform.com

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment