Ukraine: by 2020, the soybean market capacity to increase by over 30% - forecast

By 2020, the soybean market capacity in Ukraine will increase from the current level of 4.3 mln tonnes to 5.9 mln tonnes, declared the academician of NAAS of Ukraine, Vasyl Petrychenko on February 15 during his speech at the international conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use".

And by 2025, the reporting figure will rise to 6.5-7 mln tonnes, he added. At the same time, V.Petrychenko also forecasted the growth of processing volumes of the oilseed on the domestic market.

If in the current season the figure is estimated at 1.6 mln tonnes, then by 2020 it is expected to almost double - to 3 mln tonnes. And by 2025, the processing volumes will increase to 3.5 mln tonnes, said the expert.

Also, he forecasted in several years Ukraine will somewhat change its domestic ratio of soybean processing and exports. To date, Ukraine usually supplies more than 60% of the oilseed on foreign markets, but by 2020 the figure will fall to nearly 45% and remain at the level until 2025.

