Yesterday, 14:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 178

August 6 closes the early bird fee for participation in "High-oleic market"

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for holding the third international conference "High-oleic market: from niche to market segment", to be held in Kyiv (hotel Alfavito), on September 18, 2017.

As a reminder, the company Syngenta is the General sponsor of the conference.

UKROLIYA LLC is the sponsor of the conference.

The conference agenda covers the following topical issues:

- Current trends on the global high-oleic market, prospects for 2017/18 MY;

- Topical issues in HO sunflower production;

- High-oleic oilseeds: current condition, prospects for development;

- Role of Ukraine on the global market of high-oleic products;

- Further prospects for HO sunflower seed and HO oil in Ukraine: evolution/revolution

- High-oleic margin: true or false?

- Bottled high-oleic oil as a way to expand the sales market;

etc.

Expected number of participants - 120-150 delegates.

Target audience: sunflower seed crushers, exporters of sunflower oil and sunflower seed, importers of Ukrainian HO oil, representatives of government institutions, representatives of logistics and surveyor companies, agricultural producers, seed companies, researchers, etc.

Also, we give attention that the early bird fee for participation is valid until and including August 6, 2017, and totals 180 USD. You should hurry to fill in the registration form!

Organizing committee of the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected],

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

