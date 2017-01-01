Events

International group BDO forms new company in Ukraine

BDO in Ukraine and the company VS Capital successfully combined their practices, professionals, customer base and experience for comprehensive implementation of consulting and investment services in corporate finance, investment banking, M&A, finance raising and strategic advisory.

The newly established company will be named “BDO Corporate Finance”.

Financial advisory company VS Capital was founded by Vitaly Strukov in 2013. Mr. Strukov himself has 20 years of experience advising companies on M&A, strategy development, growing capitalization and finance raising; Vitaly’s transactions portfolio as a whole amounted to about $2.2 billion and has already exceeded 80 successful transactions.

"I am very excited about this merging expertise”, comments Alla Savchenko, the President/Senior Partner of BDO in Ukraine: “Following the global development strategy, we believe that this merger is a milestone in extending BDO presence in Ukraine, while at the same time answering to the growing demand for the corporate finance solutions and services.”

“We feel very enthusiastic to work under BDO international brand and access to foreign investors”, added Vitaly Strukov, Managing partner and co-founder of the new company - “BDO Corporate Finance” brigns new opportunities for Ukrainian clients as to foreign finance raising and borrowings”.

About BDO Ukraine

The company is the leading audit and consulting group - member of the international association of independent accounting and consulting firms, the 5th largest in the world by total revenues.

The company provides a wide range of audit, risk management, business restructuring, business and IT consulting, tax and legal practice, accounting outsourcing, valuation practices, sustainability and more. Some 200 employees work at the company offices located in Kiev, Dnipro, Lviv and Odessa. The company's specialists are certified ACCA, CPA, CIMA, CISA, etc. and have extensive practical experience in the application of IFRS and ISA. BDO in Ukraine meets the criteria of Resolution No. 390 dd. 4 June, 2015, under which accounting firms recognized eligible to audit financial statements or the consolidated financial statements of some economic entities of the public sector (the so called first group).

BDO International has over 1,400 offices in 154 countries, total sales comprise 7.3 billion US dollars.

About VS Capital

VS Capital is one of the leading financial consulting companies in Ukraine specializing in M&A transactions, finance raising, strategy development and growing capitalization for Ukrainian customers.

