Ukrainian economy failed to make a serious breakout in 2016, and hardly does it in the new year – O.Ustenko

Traditionally, the last month of the calendar year is a special time to summarize the preliminary results. After two years of depression, the Ukrainian economy will be able to complete the year 2016 with some growth tendencies, though they will not satisfy the previously announced expectations. The lead economist, the Executive Director at The Bleyzer Foundation, Oleg Ustenko informed about his estimations and forecasts on development of the economy of Ukraine to APK-Inform journalists.

- Traditionally, at the end of the year we have to draw up its results. Oleg, what macroeconomic indicators will Ukraine have in 2016, according to Your estimations?

I would call the results as two-base. On the one hand, the results are much better than last year, but on the other - it is certainly not a serious breakout, which we expected for at the end of last year. First of all, it is obvious that in the current year the Ukrainian economy will demonstrate the growth at 1-1.5%. Of course, it is just a drop in the bucket, especially in terms of the fact that during 2014-15 period the fall of the Ukrainian economy totaled 17.5%, but it is still better than none. At the same time, it is evident that such growth rates can not meet the requirements of Ukraine.

As for inflation rates, we can stress some positive changes - a sudden slowdown of the index to less than 15% in 2016. Of course, it is rather very high figure, but in terms of the inflation rates in 2014-15 it is really significant progress. At the same time, in 2014-16 period the consumer prices increased in more than 2 times which automatically put Ukraine to the list of countries with the highest inflation rates, not only in Europe but also in the whole world.

As for the currency exchange rates, in the current year UAH showed relatively stable tendencies in terms of slight improvement in foreign-exchange and gold reserves. But in fairness it must be said that the reporting stability is not so well-balanced. The foreign-exchange reserves are almost at the level of February 2014 - 15.3 bln USD, against 15.5 bln USD. Next year, external financing will vary within 5-10 bln USD. And it is not so little for such country as Ukraine. However, in terms of non-restoration of cooperation programs with various international financial institutions, including the IMF, there is a serious risk for reduction of foreign-exchange reserves. As a result, it is difficult to estimate the real stability rates of UAH. But nevertheless, the basic scenario provides that at the end of next year UAH exchange rates will keep at the level of 30 UAH/USD.

As for the public-sector debts, in the current year the volumes of internal and external national debts continued increasing - in relative terms, we are at the level of nearly 90% of GDP. It is a fairly large figure. And we can not compare Ukraine with other developed countries because the cost of our debt management is high enough - nearly 5% of GDP. So, in the current year and in the following one we will pay for servicing of our internal and external debts only. The debts got formed at a much earlier date, and the sharply reduced GDP of the country became the major problem.

Also, the country has a significant deficit of the central government budget, which in the current year should vary at the level of nearly 5% of GDP according to the basic scenario. Generally, it is significant progress compared with the deficit in 2014, when it exceeded the level of 10% of GDP. In fact, it almost halved, but it is still a very large deficit figure. And it will have to be somehow financed to reduce to the forecasted level of 3% of GDP in the following year.

First of all, the Pension Fund is a huge hole in the Ukrainian budget, which covers over 6% of GDP, and it is almost always subsidized. The current situation shows that without realization of any parametrical pension reform at least, a possible crisis recovery will be extremely difficult for the Pension Fund, which is a generally anticipating fear because the demographic situation became obviously worsened. Due to slipping of the required economic reforms, rather high-level of shadow economy, which reaches nearly 50%, one worker supports nearly 1.2 of retired employees. It is incredibly high ratio, which indicates the extreme weakness of the pension system in Ukraine. And it will be very difficult to avoid the system failure without any major changes.

- Let`s run ahead a bit, I would like to focus on the draft budget-2017. How real are the macroeconomic indicators specified in the document?

I would call them as excessively optimistic.

- In Your comments and interviews, You have repeatedly mentioned about the need for reforms. For the recent year or two, can You call any real examples of reforming of the economy, in Your opinion?

We can not say that they were absent at all, of course there are some examples. First of all, we are talking about e-declaration. It is the beginning of a long journey in the crackdown against corruption in Ukraine. But it is the start only, because Ukraine still does not have any anti-corruption courts, and there are no serious investigations. At the same time, we should be completely objective, since the government officials have to file their declarations by January 1 in the second round of the show, and by April 2017 we will observe significant progress. If there is no result, then it will be a sad sign. But I hope that under the pressure of foreign partners of Ukraine, international institutions, etc., our country will achieve such results.

We can say that to date we have some progress as for deregulation of business – cancellation of nearly 350 statutes of the law, which was recently voted in the Verkhovna Rada. It should somewhat simplify the business environment.

But there are some difficulties with the level of corruption, which is high enough - the country takes the 130th position of 167 countries rated on corruption level by Transparency International.

- Despite rather difficult condition of the Ukrainian economy, the agricultural sector remains quite attractive for investors. Expansion of the transshipment facilities in the sea ports is the major evidence of such interest. Should we expect for a further increase of investments in agro-industrial complex? How would You estimate the investment climate in Ukraine?

Unfortunately, in 2016 the inflow of foreign investment in the country was quite low, and totaled 3-4 bln USD only. As a reminder, Ukraine reached its historical maximum in 2005, when managed to get 10 bln USD of direct foreign investments. In 2016, the level of foreign investments also demonstrates a sort of estimation of the quality of investment climate in the country, which lowered to the negative rate, in accordance with many major rating agencies. And it means additional challenges for the Ukrainian economy in 2017, when the geo-economic balances in the world start changing, and the level of pragmatism in the global economy continues progressively growing. Therefore, in new terms, for example, raised accounting rate of the US Federal Reserve System, the current uncertainty in the EU, etc., Ukraine should be ready that competition rates for investment flows in the world will enormously increase. And only the country will win such competition struggle which offer the lower level of risk in terms of much high return level of the invested capital. And it is unlikely that Ukraine is a potential competitor for the major global resources in terms of its low rating position and quality of the business climate.

Of course, it does not mean that no resources will come to the country. However, we will observe their complete reorientation. In 2016, 2/3 of foreign direct investments from the general sum of 3-4 bln USD will come to the banking sector. First of all, the money came from various foreign banks which preferred saving their business units in Ukraine. And due to activity of the reporting foreign investors which had to recapitalize or increase the capital of their Ukrainian units, the Ukrainian banking sector managed to hold a relative stability, despite a large number of closed banks. So, we entered 2016 with more than 180 banks, and close the year with less than 100 banks. In addition, at the end of the year the Government nationalized the largest Ukrainian bank – PrivatBank. Next year it is expected that foreign direct investments will come not primarily to the banking sector, which will have some difficulties to offer something new and interesting for investors, but reorient to other sectors, in particular, Ukrainian agribusiness and energy sectors. Thus, to date any changes in the geo-economics with the growth of pragmatism, the raised rate of the US Federal Reserve System, and the existing arrangements of energy resources producers, especially non-members of the OPEC, will make that the final energy resource will reach the higher price zone compared with the current year. As a result, the price will vary within the range of 50-70 USD/barrel of Brent oil. Changing the cost for energy resources and some geopolitical changes will cause the corresponding increase of prices on all products market segments, including the market of agricultural products. Ukraine should expect for a rise of export prices for Ukrainian products, first of all the metallurgy industry and agriculture. At the same time, due to the positive impact from the global market, especially the agricultural market, which can act as the major driver of economic growth, the relevance for structural reforms is still quite important.

- China declared about its plans to develop a free trade zone with Ukraine. How would such FTA influence at the Ukrainian economy?

Any export-oriented economy should be interested creation of free trade zones, because they provide additional opportunities for product exports. The Chinese proposal was somewhat unexpected, and it came not from the official Beijing, but from the head of China's diplomatic mission in Ukraine. At the same time, I believe that it is quite a positive sign. Of course, I understand that China makes its plans in very unusual categories - 30-50 years. Also, China plans to revive the Great Silk Road. In my opinion, they are considering Ukraine as a launch platform to promote their products in the EU, which is their most important trading partner. They have the opportunity to use our EU and Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, therefore the Chinese are attractive to open their businesses in Ukraine. And their goods, produced in Ukraine, will be exported to the EU without 10% duties, which are usually paid by Chinese commodity producers. The Chinese are interested in many sectors, including agriculture, engineering, logistics, and infrastructure. Therefore, there are large-scale expectations for them. Recent transaction for the purchase of one minor Ukrainian bank is additional confirmation that the Chinese are very serious considering Ukraine as a partner. Therefore, they are making a platform for their money flows.

- In conclusion, would You tell us the forecast of Ukrainian economy development in the new year?

I consider that the Ukrainian economy failed to make a breakout, but we can expect for some economic growth at 2%, slowdown of the inflation rates to 10%, the need for outside financing at 5-10 bln USD. Without such funds Ukraine will not be able to keep its financial stability. I believe that there are risks that Ukraine will take some share of the sum from its foreign-exchange and gold reserves. It is rather negative information, which indicates that Ukraine lags behind any possible plan for structural reforms. I think that a serious challenge for the state budget is the ability to keep it in the deficit zone within 3% of GDP. But it will be difficult to realize in terms of the growth of minimum salary and nationalization of PrivatBank.

Interviewed by Alina Styozhka, APK-Inform Agency

