Volatility of the national currency is the major factor for the growth of flour exports from Ukraine –– B. Shestopalov

During several recent years, the Ukrainian market of flour faced some enlargement of the export volumes and expansion of the export geography. Thus, in 2015/16 MY Ukraine supplied nearly 340 thsd tonnes of flour on the global market, an increase of 80 thsd tonnes compared with the previous year. Also, in 2016/17 MY the market will face record export volumes of flour from Ukraine, which will reach 370 thsd tonnes. At the same time, in terms of constant development of the foreign market, we should note the negative dynamics of flour and groats production in Ukraine.

You can become acquainted with more detailed information about the main trends and prospects of the season-2016/17 on the Ukrainian market of flour and groats on both domestic and export directions from the interview with the Co-Owner of the Group of companies Ukr-Agro-Product, Hlebodar and GFS Group, Boris Shestopalov.

- Boris Borisovich, Ukr-Agro-Product LLC is one of the largest suppliers of flour of Ukrainian origin on both domestic market and foreign markets. How would You estimate the situation as of the beginning of the season-2016/17 for the Ukrainian flour market and Your company on the whole?

It is true that our company is one of the major players on the domestic agricultural market. While analyzing the situation in the first quarter of 2016/17 MY, I should stress that there was fixed a deficit of 2-grade wheat, which is already quite familiar to flour millers. Last marketing year, there was little share of high-quality grain on the market, and in the current MY the problem has even worsened. As a result, to date the deficit of flour is especially considerable on both domestic market and for exports.

- In Your opinion, what tendencies will develop on the flour market in the current season? And what factors would You highlight as the major ones?

The growth of demand for Ukrainian flour on the traditional export markets forms the major trends in 2016/17 MY. Also, the tendencies will depend on the volatility of flour prices on the domestic market, and settlement of a number of issues concerning the qualitative indicators of flour.

- According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2016/17 MY Ukraine will have record export volumes of flour. In Your opinion, what factors will contribute to such development?

Volatility of the national currency rates is the major factor for the growth of flour exports from Ukraine, which continues developing due to rather weak UAH rates. At the same time, to date Ukrainian flour does not really meet the international quality standards, and its attractiveness is mainly determined by rather low prices.

Also, it is important to bear in mind that it is a "closed circle": low cost of the final product (flour) does not allow to grain processors to invest in the facilities reconstruction. In turn, the deficit of investments does not allow increasing quality and reducing the production costs.

- Which countries do You have the most developed distribution network of Your company in? What products of Ukrainian origin are the most popular?

Of course, it is Israel. And we are already at the final stage of registration of our brand "Novoukrainka" in this country. I think in January, we will see our flour, packaged in 1 kg, in supermarkets of Israel.

The company Ukr-Agro-Product is doing its best to break the old-fashioned stereotype of rather poor quality of Ukrainian flour.

It is Israel and Palestine, where Ukraine monthly exports nearly 3 thsd tonnes of flour. Ukraine supplies absolutely whole flour products under private trademarks of the buyers.

- For a long time, North Korea was the main direction of Ukrainian flour exports. What is the current situation with flour supplies to the country in 2016/17 MY? Do You still have problems with containers provision for exports to the country?

I really remember the first supplies of flour to North Korea. Ukr-Agro-Product was one of the first companies-suppliers. Moreover, in the very beginning of supplies we sold 1-grade flour to the country, and then started supplying top-grade flour.

The current situation with North Korea is absolutely forecasting. And the issue is not in sanctions at all. There are three buyers of Ukrainian flour in North Korea only, and there are many sellers of such flour. As soon as someone starts working with the importer, other companies-exporters are starting working to conquer the buyer. But what can such exporter really offer? The lower price only. It is absolutely normal market law, which for several years reduced the offer prices for our products to almost minimum level in the world.

In North Korea, we can find the required containers by the shipping line (40- and 20-feet), order them, and fulfill the contract volumes, but the issue depends on price, or the cost of transportation and the cost of idle days in the port of destination.

Unfortunately, to date the buyer is not ready to accept our price, taking into account significant increasing of the cost of transportation.

- What countries have just started importing Ukrainian flour products? What are the most prospective ones?

Angola started actively importing Ukrainian flour. But the African market can repeat the same situation as it was with North Korea. All companies-exporters started supplying flour to the reporting country, demonstrating their low prices for the product.

Since October 1, 2016, Maersk increased the freight costs for Angola by almost 500 for one container, which causes the increase of flour freight by nearly 20 USD/t. Of course, the buyer is not ready to pay additional 20 USD/t, so the trader will possibly have to reduce his earnings.

Turkey has somewhat higher offer prices for flour by 40 USD/t, but uses letter of credits, with a delay of 30-90 days, and delivering to the final buyer.

So, Ukraine will continue developing the market segment, rushing from one market to another, and reducing its flour prices to the minimum indices, until the sea line or other factors will cause equalization of flour prices on the global market. It is a certain stage of development of the country and the flour industry as a whole.

Ukraine will become a qualified player on the international market after stabilization of the economic and political situation only.

I would like to stress the necessary and important steps for such development:

- 3% lending to businesses (as in all developed countries);

- state programs for development of the flour milling industry (as in Turkey);

- supporting of companies in modernization and all similar practices.

It should be clear that the companies, built in the 70s, will be able to work for nearly 15 following years in the best case scenario. And during that time we have to do our best to upgrade the enterprises without stoppage in production.

- Boris Borisovich, You actively promote Ukrainian flour milling products on the European market. Would You tell about it in detail?

The Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the Netherlands are active buyers of our products. But the quotas for flour, all groats except for oats, became the main problem.

The European Union protects its companies-producers. If all other market sectors require accreditation and conformance to the EU standards, then the direction of flour/groats still has certain quantity restrictions.

The active position of the relevant departments – the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine - to increase the reporting quotas is the fundamental condition for development of the European vector for supplying of grain by-products.

- Let's talk about the other direction of Your company's activity - production and sales of groats, flakes and muesli. What positions of the products line are the most popular? How have the demand rates changed in the current season compared with the previous one?

Traditionally, oat flakes became the most popular position. Also, the demand for muesli continues seasonally increasing (in the first and fourth quarters).

The current year was quite successful for various innovations. So, we have successfully presented oatmeal in a paper packet on the market. And to date, we plan to run oat flakes in a cup. The exclusive product has a great potential on the domestic market.

The general trends on the market have not changed at all. In terms of the current economic situation in the country, the consumer has especially serious approach to his purchasing operations. Value of the goods became vitally important. Enlargement of the product line under various private labels in national retail trade networks is the major evidence of such development.

As for the trademark "Novoukrainka", there is observed the sales growth by more than 30% compared with the same period last year. We managed to achieve such results at the expense of systematic work with our partners, competent price policy, and operative decision-making.

The market has not grown, but rather somewhat declined. Our growth tendencies develop due to reduction of sales volumes from other market players. The consumer chooses the products of TM "Novoukrainka", as our products have high quality and reasonable price, we provide its maximum presence in retail networks throughout Ukraine, etc.

- Generally, how do You estimate the potential of the Ukrainian flour market? Do grain processors have any further development directions? Should they produce semi-finished goods, etc.?

First of all, it is necessary to separate the foreign and domestic markets. Of course, development of the domestic market depends on the consumer goods basket, as well as the ability and readiness of the Ukrainian consumer to pay for products (bread, pasta, flakes, etc.).

And development of the export potential is directly related to possibility of provision of large-scale investments in grain processing plants (and readiness to realize such investments), and readiness of Ukrainian agrarians to produce Ukrainian wheat with high milling characteristics.

- Does Your company produce semi-finished goods? If this is the case, what goods do You produce, and who are Your main customers? Do You have any plans for development of the market direction and expansion of the goods range?

As for development of the market of semi-finished goods, there are completely different market segments and products. At the same time, every company-producer is able to differentiate its production capacities in accordance with his capabilities and competence. We founded the company GFS, which specializes in production of semi-finished goods (Mealz Frozen). To date, the project started working only. I think that we will return to the topic in the nearest future.

- What countries are interested in the imports of Ukrainian flour products (semi-finished goods, etc.)?

It is any country which is satisfied with the Ukrainian products by their price and quality.

- In conclusion, I would like to thank You for the interview, and ask to tell a few words about Your company's prospects. Do You plan to increase the production capacities and expand the sales markets in the current season?

We plan to actively cooperate with the national retail networks, in the private label segment of groats and flour. Also, we will continue increasing the export sales, including large-scale packing (no name) and branded products.

Interviewed by Anna Tanskaya, APK-Inform Agency

