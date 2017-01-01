Opinion

Early to discuss the weather impact on formation of the harvest in Ukraine

In Ukraine, winter crops play rather significant role in provision of food security of the country. The weather conditions in the periods of the planting campaign and overwintering can significantly reduce the yield potential of winter crops. For two consecutive years, the autumn weather is not favorable for agrarians, but at the same time, last season demonstrated that in winter-spring period the situation may fundamentally change for the better. The Doctor of agricultural sciences at the State Institution Institute of grain crops of National academy of agrarian sciences of Ukraine, Anatoly Girka told us about the influence of the autumn weather conditions and the first month of winter on condition of winter crops areas in Ukraine

- Anatoly, how would You estimate the weather conditions during the planting campaign of winter crops for the harvest-2017?

The planting campaign of 2016, and the following autumn vegetation processes of winter crops, acted in terms of drought events during most September, cool and rainy weather in October and November. Quite long absence of precipitations in August and the first half of September, as well as the deficit of moisture reserves in the upper layers of soil throughout many fields, challenged the planned planting works of winter crops, not only in early but also in optimum dates. Only sufficient moistening of the soil in late September allowed to agrarians to develop the planting campaign, and get sprouts of winter crops after all forecrops. However, the air temperature indices, which decreased in the second half of October, significantly slowed down all growth processes of the plants and delayed sprouting, especially for those crops which depth of seed placement reached 8-10 cm. The situation mainly developed through the fields which seedbed preparation was realized in poor way, with various violations of technological and agronomic requirements. It should be noted that in the central and southern regions agrarians continued planting winter crops until mid-November, which is a clear violation of the existing recommendations, and challenges the results of crops overwintering and the level of future grain production volumes.

- What regions of Ukraine did have most favorable conditions and most unfavorable / critical ones, taking into account the weather-climatic features?

Basing on the analysis of weather and climatic conditions of pre-planting, planting, and some part of the wintering period, it should be noted that since August different regions of Ukraine periodically faced adverse weather conditions in addition to various production nuances, with both objective and subjective reasons. Nevertheless, the central part of Ukraine has the largest share of planted areas, which did not produce winter crops sprouts, or its condition cause some concern, - Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Kiev oblasts, and also some raions of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

- According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, in early December 14% of winter grain sprouts were in poor condition. How much the index is different compared with last season, and whether it is critical?

For the second year in a row, we are witnessing the harsh weather conditions in the autumn period. Nevertheless, despite very serious conditions of winter crops in the winter and early spring periods of 2015-2016, the plants managed to strengthen, using its genetical biological potential for spring tillering, due to favorable hydrothermal conditions during overwinter period and renewal of spring vegetation processes. At the same time, winter crops formed the optimum crop density and provided significant grain harvest, which many agrarians did not even hope for. Therefore, it is too early to discuss any criticality of the situation affecting the final result - harvest of agricultural products, in the current time period, because we still have January, February and March for such forecasts.

- How did Your Institute estimate the condition winter crops as of the beginning of winter?

Monitoring of winter crops condition, realized before the start of overwintering processes, showed that in terms of planting until September 25, the crop reached the tillering phase as of beginning of the winter. The plant height reached 14-18 cm, the number of sprouts – 2-4 units, the plants had 1-3 or even 5 secondary roots. The winter crops, which were planted on September 30, reached early tillering process. The height of such plants varied within 8-14 cm. Winter wheat, which was planted on October 5, had 3 leafs. The crops of October 10 faced appearing of the secondary leaf. In terms of planting on October 15, the plants were in the sprouting phase. And the fields with winter wheat, planted in late October and early November, any sprouts still did not appear.

Deposits of productive moisture in one-meter soil layer under winter crops, which agrarians planted on fallow lands, totaled 172 mm, which was slightly higher compared with the average long-term standard. The crops, planted after peas and sunflower seed, had the index at 132 mm and 91 mm respectively.

- Would You comment the situation with the condition of winter rapeseed areas?

The situation with winter rapeseed areas developed in quite controversial way. Rather long absence of productive precipitations throughout most territory of Ukraine in July and early August, and high air temperatures, resulted in significant drying of the upper layers of soil in the areas planned for winter rapeseed planting. Despite the following slight decreasing of air temperatures and rains, some agrarians failed to prepare the fields for planting works in time, and missed the optimum time of planting campaign. Therefore, the development and condition of plants became very different in various regions and even farms. It is evident that there will be partial losses, but it is difficult to forecast how much - 10%, 20% or even half. As of late December, there were no critical events or any other threats for winter rapeseed areas. We need to realize constant control and monitoring of the crops condition.

- How would You estimate the weather conditions of December for crops overwintering?

Early December demonstrated mostly cool weather, with low temperature conditions and moderate precipitation level in the form of snow. The depth of soil freezing increased to 25 cm, and temperature at the depth of tillering zone of winter grains dropped to -4.5°C. At the same time, the critical temperature of winter crops frost-killing totaled -16.5°C. However, after increasing of temperature rates there was intensive melting of snow covering, which almost disappeared from the fields until the end of the month.

Generally, weather conditions of December did not have any threat for winter crops, and provided their further successful overwintering.

- What would You recommend to Ukrainian agrarians to increase crop yield indices, and improve the quality?

For stable increasing of yield indices and improvement of crop production quality, it is necessary to put all technological activities to complete maintenance of the scientifically based advices in order to create health and well-developed crops with optimum density of stalks. It is very important to ensure the necessary plant nutrients, as well as realzie effective protection of crops from weeds, pests and diseases. The factors will contribute to further optimum growth, development and formation of plants, and realization of their genetically determined potential.

Interviewed by Alina Styozhka, APK-Inform Agency

