In the conditions of dynamically developing agrarian sector of Ukraine in general and the export market in particular one of key unresolved issues remains a logistics question.

Still, despite gradual increase in production of grains and oilseeds, the development of port infrastructure and building-up capacities for storage and transshipments is the lagging link in this chain. Toughening of weight control on Ukrainian highways led to the increased demand for railway transport in the current season as a result, the problems of railway vehicles shortage and disruptions of diesel supplies became even more notable. Besides lack of complex decisions and the strategy for the development of Ukrainian grain market infrastructure aggravates the situation. Under these circumstances, hope is to be found only in private companies.

So, the headmaster of Regional Development at the LLC Ucrtransloguistica-2, Sergey Kirilenko told us about the work specificity of logistic companies, the prospects of industry development and the main problems getting in this way.

- Sergey, your company is rather young and uprising. What results have you managed to achieve since the foundation?

- Ukrtranslogistika-2 was established in 2013 and since then it’s being extensively developed, increasing the freight yard and expanding the cargo traffic.

Starting with 300 grain-carriers, today this indicator increased up to 1000 cars. In 2013, we transported 70 thsd tonnes, and in 2014 we reached 600 thsd tonnes.

Nowdays "Ukrtranslogistika-2" is engaged in transportation of agricultural freights by grain-carriers of inventory car fleet and also we have our own rolling stock consisting of 1000 cars that allows to provide transportation of large consignments without delivery failure. During the 2015/16 MY our company transported more than 1 mln tonnes of agricultural products, and for the first half of a season-2016/17 this indicator constituted more than 0,6 mln tonnes. Thus, in the current season we reached the index of 200-250 cars per month against 70-130 cars per month the previous year.

LLC Ukrtranslogistika-2 offers a full range of logistics services for delivery of various freights by railway transport and is one of the largest operators in the market of rail haulings of Ukraine, CIS and Baltic countries. The company provides timely and high-quality cargo delivery. The key factors for stable and effective work of of "Ukrtranslogistika-2" are well-coordinated team of professional freight forwarders, who are thoroughly observing the quality and speed during all stages of shipment, registration of all necessary certification, as well as customs clearance for shipment.

It should be noted also that "Ukrtranslogistika-2" is the permanent member of the International Economic Association, and also the member of the Ukrainian Grain Association.

- What changes proceeding from your observations happened in logistics of the grain market after toughening of dimensional and weight control for automobile transport? To what extent has the burden on railway transport in 2016/17 MY increased? What is the ratio of agricultural freight amounts transported by car and railway transport now?

- In the current season due to the toughening of dimensional and weight control many companies gave preference to the railway transportation which resulted in almost doubled workload on it So, now all deliveries for the long distance are implemented only by railway exclusively, while car transport is used primarily at short distances because it is profitable on conversion to cost price only for a "a short shoulder". Thus, when it talks to the ratio of transported goods approximately 70% account for the railway transport and only 30% -- for the car, what is explained by simple economic calculations. Taking into account that earlier heavyweight trucks carried for 40 tons, and now the admissible norm is 22 tons of "live freight", the cost of shipment by auto transport on long ranges increases twice and considering the rise in prices of fuel and spare parts, directly depending on dollar exchange rate – about three times. At the same time even with the increase in tariffs the transport by 60 tonnes –carriages is much more profitable than by motor one.

- How far does the competition from river transport notable?

- As for the river transport, to my mind, it’s still too early to talk about its competitiveness in relation to railway transportations. For the time being river transport is not developed enough and requires more investments. For this purpose it is necessary to build all infrastructure and to make serious capital investments in navigation. However, there are no better investment conditions now in Ukraine to take and lift the whole industry from scratch.

- How would you estimate the infrastructure and logistics of Ukraine grain market in general? What strengths and weaknesses could you mark? Have any real reforms in this sector undertaken in recent years?

- It’s difficult so far to allocate strong links of Ukrainian infrastructure and while talking about main problems of industry we should mention lack of cars and locomotives as well as disruption of fuel supplies. All of this complicates cargo shipments significantly. At the same time I would like to point that fuel shortages have always took place because each tender for this good does consists some corruption element. Herewith, during recent years our government didn't take any measures for the solution of all these problems, and to tell the truth I don’t think there were any real reforms undertaken.

- In view of growing export volumes of agricultural freights from Ukraine the key question is a condition of port infrastructure, access lanes for car and railway as well as for granaries and ports. What problems, in your opinion, should be solved primarily?

- Despite active development of port infrastructure, first of all, due to rising numbers of terminals, building-up of lump storages and increase of port’s operational capacity, still the “narrow neck” on the water sidings remains therefore even the most powerful and modern terminals can’t get the project indicators of transshipment capacities. It comes from the fact that railroad isn’t modernized and the parallel branches to ports are not being built. In the periods of peak activity of the season all these problems become aggravated.

Everyone talks that it is necessary to build new railway ways, carry out the infrastructure under them, besides it is necessary to continue port development, to carry out dredging, etc. The state by itself should invest in it’s future because it earns on lease of grain-carriers, using the railway passes, entrance to the water area of Ukraine, etc. Besides there should be competent management and capital investments to make all the money. However, nobody today puts investments in it.

- Among essential problems Ukrainian freight carriers often highlight the lack of electrification in a number of branches, deficit of drive trucks and interruptions of fuel supplies. What were the main problems your company faced in while transporting agricultural freights?

- It is truly very important moment because lacking the electrification left all the burden on diesel locomotives. And taking into account that since getting the independence Ukraine haven’t got and produced any new ones, many of them are out of the running and generally speaking, the term of their service approaches the termination Here again it is worth remembering problems with shortage of fuel and towing vehicles. And also the problem with shunting locomotives exists. Thus, today Ukraine has a shortage of shunting locomotives that means deficit of shunting equipment at least by 2 units at each station. Such wise, there are only 2 shunting locomotives at large stations with the elevators in five directions.

To the large extant, lack of electrification is characteristic of the Lviv railroad, at the same time southwest and southern branches are partially electrified, in particular thanks to preparation for Euro-2012. It does really assists today.

- And in conclusion share, please, the plans of the company for 2017.

- We are going to take leading positions in the sphere of railway logistics and forwarding services on the grains and oilseeds transportation, as well as their by-products. To achieve the goal we are planning to fill up our rolling stock to avoid even partial dependence on the state grain-carriers. There are no other way and only the fittest can stay afloat.

Interviewed by Anna Tanskaya

