Strengthening of ruble rates reduces the marginal income of traders – Artis-Agro Export

In 2016/17 MY, many oil-extracting companies reported about extremely low profitability of sunflower oil production. Along with it, export-oriented companies inform on decreasing of marginality. At the same time, during the first half of the current season the Russian companies supplied nearly 900 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil on the foreign market that exceeds the similar indicator of last year by almost 40%. Hereinafter, the Head of oilseeds crop department at Artis-Agro Export, Olga Mikhaylenko shared with us her assessment of the reporting segment of the Russian export market.

- Olga, at the start of our conversation would You kindly tell us about the features of the Russian crude sunflower oil export market in the current season? What are the main hallmarks?

The Russian export market can be characterized as rather difficult in the current season. Our company expected on rather favorable environment on the market, in particular, full work capacities of plants due to bumper crop of sunflower seeds. However, we may see high imbalance between staple prices and the prices for the end product (oil and meal). Thus, export shipments of the product resulted in low margin. It takes some difficulties for traders to buy sunflower oil in the domestic market as well as producers of oils and cakes are unprofitable to perform shipments at the current prices. The prices of seeds are falling significantly slowly, than that of oils. Besides, strengthening of ruble undoubtedly influences the situation. As a consequence, agrarians have large stocks of the seeds.

Farmers hope for growth of dollar exchange rate at least to 70 RUR and the prices for oilseed will turn to the level of last summer. Thus, as of 1 March, inventories of sunflower seeds at farmers reached 1.4 mln tonnes which is 46% more than the indicator for the similar date of last season.

Separately it should be noted that the share of Taman port grew insignificantly while the rate of Novorossiysk port a little decreased. Most likely, that the current situation with Turkey will affect on activity of shallow ports, in particular Rostov port.

- What countries are the main buyers of crude sunflower oil in 2016/17 MY, what are in priority to work with and why?

The main purchasers of the Russian sunflower oil are Turkey, Egypt, Iran. There were also some shipments to the African countries. Besides, Iraq is also in the list of potential buyers of the production. It is difficult to mark clearly what country is the most attractive as RF sells 99% of the production on FOB-basis and we may see the exact destination of the cargo only in documentary instructions. Practically we don't work on CIF-basis recently as these directions for the Russian sunflower oil are rather risk and we decided to minimize risks and sell the oil to large multinational companies only on FOB-basis.

- Did You face any problem situations while exporting sunflower oil in the first half of 2016/17-season?

Perhaps, the only thing we weren't ready to was essential payment increase of delivery by auto transport which reached approximately 30%. It is caused by restriction of load truck axes (namely in high penalties for the car overload) and the entering of Platon system. Railway transport practically doesn’t function to ports, except for the port of Novorossiysk where loading is performed directly by giving the goods in tanks which are in property or lease at producers. The tanks in the free market virtually didn't remain. Earlier in the market there was First Freight Company which had tanks, but now there are no free tanks. At best, there are 10-15 tanks provided for single shipments on the domestic market.

Separately it is necessary to tell about the demand in the export market of sunflower oil which is rather low-active since the start of the season. Nevertheless, both our company and other exporters manage to sell oil with a bigger or smaller margin. Since the beginning of the season Russia exported more than 1 mln tonnes of sunflower oil while the export potential for all the season is estimated according to different experts in 1.7-2 mln tonnes. In our opinion, total export may reach 1.85-1.9 mln tonnes. As a result it is necessary to export a lot of oil until the end of a season while demand for it doesn't rise. Also the current situation with Turkey which share of all export is 30% will not prompt the total export volumes increase.

- How intense is the competition between exporters? What difficulties do "young" trading companies face in? How much did the marginal income of exporters change during several recent seasons?

Generally speaking, large export companies on the market since the start of the season doesn’t appear. Since the start of the season some producers preferred to be engaged in export independently, however stopped these activities soon. Most likely, they felt a difference between the theory and practice when everything is good only on the paper and reality is more or less other.

Unfortunately, there are no information on small exporters as even in a customs statistics they are specified in the column "Other".

Last year the producers margin was low, at the same time due to periodic weakening of ruble exchange rate sometimes the profit increased. However, since the start of the current season the national currency basically is strengthening that significantly reduces the marginal income.

- Please, specify the situation which is observed on the market in the second half of the season. Many market participants reported about extremely low trade activity. In spite of this, export volumes of sunflower oil are record.

During last several seasons demand for crude sunflower oil is estimated as moderate. Just few years ago buyers showed high interest for the product, willing to make purchases. Today there is a reverse situation – we are looking for the buyer. At the same time each exporter has some proven customers who support business with the Russian exporters taking into account the factors of each new season. Essential support for the export is that fact that today sunflower oil in the foreign markets is cheaper than soy oil, otherwise, the export of sunflower oil could be significantly lower.

- Can You give an assessment of Russian sunflower oil export volumes in the last 7 months of the current season?

The first half of the current season was rather active. It has developed historically that in September-October shipments of sun oil are insignificant. However, in the current season export deliveries in the above-stated months were rather high that is, most likely, explained by the big carry-over stocks from 2015/16 MY. For example, in September, 2015 there were exported 25.3 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, and in October, 2015 – 80.1 thsd tonnes of the product. During the period from September to March 19, the export volume of sunflower oil constituted 1.043 mln tonnes.

- In Your opinion, how will the price situation of bulk sunflower oil market develop in the short term?

The question of prices forecasts is rather difficult. I assume that the price for the Russian sunflower oil won't raise as there are no factors specifying increase in prices today. Most likely, the spread between the Ukrainian and Russian oil will rise in terms of context with Turkey as Russian traders will be more limited in their export markets.

- What, in Your opinion, Russian exporters are missing for essential expansion of the product geography deliveries and positioning Russia as the leader of global fat-and-oil suppliers?

Probably, the cancellation of duties for import Russian sunflower oil to many countries is one of the reasons. Duty-free export of Russian export is impossible to European countries as well as Turkey. Thus, there are stay not many other directions and, unfortunately, all of them are rather risk. I mean that countries, which can import our goods are politically and financially unstable.

In the present situation, on the one hand, the strengthening of ruble exchange rate is good for the country and for import, on the another hand – it is bad for export.

Also due to the tendency of sunflower seeds and sunflower oil growth production and therefore, the increases of export potential, our processors and exporters hope for establishment of balance between staple prices (for sunflower) and for the end-products (oil, meal, cake). Today we have lack of such a balance!

LLC Artis-Agro Export belongs to the Artis group of companies and is one of the dynamically developing company staying on the forefront of the grain and oil markets of Russia today. The company is widely known as the reliable partner of Russian agricultural producers and processors of grain and oil-seed crops. According to RBC rating, "Artis-Agro Export" is included into the 500 largest companies of Russia. The head office is located in St. Petersburg and the regional branch is in Krasnodar… The company accounts for 2.9% of Russian export grain delivers and 4.5% of the Russian sunflower export market. According to the rating of Artis’ exporters, the company is undoubtedly engaged in ten largest exporters of grain and five greatest exporters of oilseed crops.

Interviewed by Anna Skotar, APK-Inform Agency

