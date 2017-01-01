Topic

Winter crops planting campaign in Russia - positive prospects

Winter crops are very important in formation of total output in Russia, nearly 70% of total wheat production is accounted for winter wheat. At the same time, the share of winter barley in general grain crop is low – nearly 7%. For rapeseed the share of winter varieties reaches 10-14%.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Russia planted 17.4 mln ha of winter crops for 2017 harvest, against 16.3 mln ha year ago, that made up 100.1% of planned area.

According to the survey of APK-Inform, 43% of farmers maintained wheat area on the last year level, 37% of them increased wheat area while 20% decreased. Generally, agrarians informed that winter wheat planted area increase by 7-8%. APK-Inform estimated it at 15 mln ha.

The survey showed that 33% of farmers maintained winter barley area at the previous level, 32% of them increased the grain acreage and 34% decreased. Totally, the areas under winter barley widened by 15% to 630 thsd ha.

66% of agrarians increased planted area under winter rapeseed while 14% decreased and 20% kept the areas unchanged.

Generally, the structure of winter crops is stable. Wheat is the main crop with the share in total grain area at 86% in 2016. Barley accounts for 4% and rapeseed for 1%.

Winter planting campaign lagged behind last year pace at the early stage. However, since mid-October field works sped up and exceeded year earlier. According to APK-Inform survey, mainly farmers planted winter crops in optimal period. Thus, 82% of agrarians planted wheat and 72% sowed barley in optimal sowing window. The average lag of planting rates for grain crops reached nearly 12 days.

Nearly 90% of agrarians planted rapeseed in due time while the rest delayed field works due to unfavorable weather.

Generally, current conditions of winter crops do not raise any concerns. The survey revealed that nearly 95% of winter wheat were in good and favorable conditions, and just 4% were in unfavorable condition. As for barley, the indexes are 97% and 2%, correspondingly. Nearly 41% of rapeseed were in good condition, 50% - favorable, and 9% - unfavorable.

The preserved areas under winter wheat were estimated at 14-14.2 mln ha, winter barley – 590 thsd ha, and winter rapeseed – 90 thsd ha.

Currently there are no concerns regarding winter crops plantings and mainly market operators do not expect significant winterkilling. Weather can change the situation, however, we suppose that winter loses will not exceed 6% the same as last year.

Julia Krekhovich, Elena Karasik, APK-Inform Agency

