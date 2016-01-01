Topic

14:57 Source: APK-Inform Views: 127

New records of Russian wheat export market in 2016/17 MY

During several recent seasons, Russia is staying on the forefront of the global wheat export market. According to estimations of APK-Inform Agency, the export potential of wheat in the current season is viewed at record 30.5 mln tonnes. Nevertheless, it’s realization will depend on competitiveness of the Russian grain on the global market.

Global market & influencing factors

In 2016/17 MY, the global market realities affected the conditions of Russian export segment significantly. Rising crop forecasts in the main producing countries, high rates of grain yield in the Russian Federation and as a result increasing rivalry on the trading floors had an essential pressure upon the FOB prices.

At the same time, pricing on the CPT port in most cases depended on the bid numbers for wheat from agrarians in the domestic market, as well as the situation on the foreign exchange market. Herewith, the low volatility of Russian ruble in relation to US dollar considerably facilitates traders’ activity.

Geography of deliveries

As for deliveries’ geography in the current season, despite the imposed ban of importing wheat with ergot content exceeding 0% Egypt came out on top of purchasing Russian grain that amounted 3.1 mln tonnes for July-December of 2016/17 MY. The next place took Turkey (1.7 mln tonnes). The third place in the rating of the main importers was taken by Bangladesh which increased wheat purchasing volumes significantly - during the 6 months it reached 1.5 mln tonnes against 1.1 mln tonnes for the entire 2015/16 MY. Azerbaijan and Nigeria with purchasing volumes at 829 thsd tonnes and 802 thsd tonnes respectively, close the TOP-5 of importers.

Currency factor

Last season, the unstable national currency rate concerning US dollar caunted against traders who were constantly forced to raise the wheat bid prices to attract necessary batches of grain for fulfillment urgent contract commitments. The situation in the foreign exchange market in 2016/17 MY is more stable but some participants of the export-oriented companies anticipate that further strengthening of ruble can be a precondition for prices’ FOB consolidation.

Price developments

It should be reminded that bid prices on the food wheat with protein of 12.5% in the beginning of the current season were fixed within 165-167 and 147-150 USD/t FOB in sea ports of the Black and Azov Seas, respectively. At the same time, due to global market conjuncture, since the end of August bid prices for the indicated grain slightly increased to 170-177 USD/t and 149-152 USD/t FOB in the deep-water and Azov sea ports. However, the decrease in demand from the main importers and the global market environment in September 2016 promoted the reduction of wheat prices in the ports of the Black Sea to 169-171 USD/t FOB.

Cardinally the situation began to change in October-November when prices’ growing fixed again. According the market operators, the prices raised gradually both under pressure of domestic market environment and due to importers’ buying interest.

Thus, during the above-stated period the grain bid prices with 12.5% protein content varied in the ranges of 183-185 and 159-162 USD/t FOB in ports of the Black and Azov Seas. The price situation stabilized only by December 2016 due to decrease in demand of importers that was primarily accounted by seasonal factor.

While talking about CPT port, the main factors for pricing formation were as traditionally the environment of the domestic market, national currency rate, as well as the demand activity from the participants of the export-oriented companies.

It should be noted, that in July-August 2016 bid prices for 12.5% protein grain increased gradually on average 500-1000 RUR/t due to necessity of buying large-capacity batches and varied within 10600-10800 and 9600-10700 RUR/t CPT in ports of the Black and Azov Seas respectively. Meanwhile since September there was fixed the bearish price trend on the CPT port caused by low demand of traders and purchasing prices ranged from 10000-10400 to 9700-10500 RUR/t CPT in deep-water ports and ports of Azov Sea appropriately.

During November-January bid prices for 12.5% protein content wheat were unstable and prices formed mainly under pressure of a currency factor and traders’ demand.

Let’s mark, that by third decade of January 2017 bid prices have risen sharply and were fixed within 10700-10900 and 9700-10000 RUR/t CPT in ports of the Black and Azov Seas. Such a tendency was caused by the need of crucial acquisition large-capacity batches of grain.

Comment from Danila Tikhonov, Manager of grain department at LLC Artis-agro-Export:

"According to our forecasts, the current season will be prolonged and there won’t be essential decline in shipments of wheat in May-June as it happens traditionally. In general, to reach the record export (28.5-29 mln tonnes), Russia has both grain and capacities, and it’s only a point of the global market conjuncture and activity of importers’ demand. While in the beginning of the season, the Russian Federation actively joined in export to the countries of the Far East, now the market was almost completely occupied by Australia due to record local harvest.

Besides, we rival with Argentina. At the same production of EU countries is much more less competitive owing to decrease of quality grain characteristics.

Concerning to price development there are no factors promoting significant increase right now. The good harvest in North Africa as well as high production of grain in the countries of Black Sea Coast is expected for the next season. Therefore in case there are no weather cataclysms, we are expected a bearish price trend to continue.

In the short term many traders expect the offers for wheat from agricultural producers to increase before the sowing campaign start and, respectively, reduction of prices.

Since, according to statistical date, ending grain stocks are much higher in the current season than in the previous one they should come to the market sooner or later".

Market expectations

Concerning pricing in the second half of the season, many traders hold a consensus that huge global stocks of wheat and the high competition will not provide any significant growth of the export prices. At the same time, some market participants don't exclude that environment of the domestic market and tight sales of high-quality grain by agrarians will become the major reasons of slight increasing of grain prices in the nearest future.

Polina Kalaida, APK-Inform Agency

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment