Topic

13:49 Source: APK-Inform Views: 109

Russian market of wheat flour in the first half of 2016/17 MY - high competition and low demand

The article tells about development of Russian market of wheat flour, price trends and export activity in 2016/17 MY.

Domestic market: production and consumption

Russia had been increasing production of wheat and rye-wheat flour during the last 3 seasons. At the same time, the country produced 4.7 mln tonnes of the product in the first half of 2016/17 MY, down 5% y/y. APK-Inform forecasts the output volume to decline by 1% to 9.1 mln tonnes in the full season.

Flour consumption in Russia could decrease to 9 mln tonnes in 2016/17 MY, against 9.1 mln tonnes year ago due to lower production of bakery and pastry products.

High competition

Market operators inform about strong competition on the market this year. Despite low supply of high-quality wheat, overloading of the market with milling wheat and high inventories caused flour price decline. The highest competition was seen in the Central and Siberian FDs who are the main flour producers.

Export market: key trends

Russia can export 250 thsd tonnes of flour this season, the same as last year. However, the country exported 102 thsd tonnes of the product during July-January, down 33% y/y. The global market situation and competitiveness of Russian flour will be the key factors determining export potential of the country.

China is the main destination for Russian flour this season. It imported 41% (41.4 thsd tonnes) of total volume during July-January of 2016/17 MY. The country imported 36 thsd tonnes of Russian flour in 2015/16 MY. UAE is the second largest importer of Russian flour with 23% (23.6 thsd tonnes) bought during July-January, the shipments declined significantly in comparison to the last year. Abkhazia is on the third place, it imported 12% (12.6 thsd tonnes) of Russian flour.

The market faced price decline in the beginning of the season. The offer prices for 1-grade flour decreased by nearly 10-20 USD/t to 210-230 USD/t FCA in the Southern FD and 223-248 USD/t FCA in the Siberian FD by late August.

By late September, the selling prices reached 220-235 USD/t in the Southern FD, due to the domestic market development and currency fluctuation.

Trade activity was low during December-January. In January, the export was minimal and reached nearly 5 thsd tonnes while the offer prices for flour were declarative.

Polina Kalayda, APK-Inform Agency

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment