July 29, 14:24

Russian market of wheat flour in 2016/17 MY – focusing on the domestic market

Wheat flour takes one of the strongest positions in the Russian grain by-products sector, and it is chained traditionally with high interest of market participants. Hereinafter, in the proposed material we will talk about the dynamics of pricing and key factors, as well as the branch’s prospects, in general.

Domestic market: season results. Production & consumption: tendencies to reduction

According to APK-Inform Agency, the season-2016/17 was characterized with reduction of wheat flour production to 9 mln tonnes against, 9.1 mln tonnes in the previous season. At the same time, the domestic consumption of finished products which traditionally is limited, is estimated at the level of 9 mln tonnes, a decrease of 0.5% compared with 2015/16 MY. Gradual reduction of the production volumes and consumption of wheat flour is caused first of all by demand cutback in terms of changes of food preferences.

Price dynamics

Market conditions of the milling wheat segment provided the dominant impact on pricing in the segment of grain by-products in 2016/17 MY. Let us note that in the beginning of the season offer prices for top-grade and 1-grade wheat flour in the European part of the Russian Federation actively decreased, and by the end of July varied within 15`300-20`000 RUR/t and 14`500-18`500 RUR/t EXW, respectively. According to most of grain processors, the bearish price tendency was caused by coming of new harvest wheat on the market acceptable for crushing, as well as high competition among flour producers.

Also, since September 2016 the minimum prices in the flour-milling segment began gradually increasing, and the main support to the prices upward tendency was given by the market of raw materials in terms of insufficient supply of high-quality grain on the market at reasonable prices. However, during the above-stated period the seasonal prices reduction for finished goods was observed in the Ural and the Siberian Federal Districts, caused by coming of the first 2016 wheat harvest batches on the market.

The low trading activity in the period from December 2016 to April 2017 promoted gradual decreasing in flour selling prices.

Many market participants reported about glut of offers for the product resulted in great flour carry-over stocks. Consequently, producers had to decrease the prices. Thus, by the end of April selling prices for top-grade and 1-gade flour in the European part varied within 14`500-18`000 RUR/t and 13`000-17`500 RUR/t EXW, respectively. At the same time, offer prices in the Ural and Siberian Federal Districts for top-grade and 1 grade flour varied within the ranges of 14`500-17`400 RUR/t and 12`000-16`000 RUR/t of EXW, respectively. At the same time, offer prices for 1-grade wheat flour formed the range of 14`500-17`400 RUR/t and 12`000-16`000 RUR/t EXW, respectively.

By the end of the season the market of wheat flour was characterized with unstable price situation. In terms of increasing demand for 1-grade wheat flour, as well as seasonal decline of the production due to closing of many flour-milling companies for scheduled maintenance, market participants of the Central and Volga Federal Districts slightly raised the prices of finished goods.

Export market: trade reduced

2016/17 MY for the Russian flour exporters came to the end with dropping volumes of shipments to 154 thsd tonnes, against 249 thsd tonnes in the previous season excluding deliveries within the Customs Union. According to representatives of export-oriented companies, low demand for flour of Russian origin in terms of high Ukrainian competition rates didn't promote the increase of export volumes, and expansion of sales markets. Let us note that in 2016/17 MY China (40%) became the largest buyer of Russian flour, followed by the United Arab Emirates (17%) and Abkhazia (13%).

Prospects for 2017/18 MY

The tendency of reduced wheat flour production in the Russian Federation will probably continue developing in short term without active exports, as the domestic consumption is limited and characterized by a bearish tendency in recent years. Thus, according to preliminary estimations of APK-Inform Agency, wheat flour production in 2017/18 MY will reach 8.8 mln tonnes. The total supply of wheat flour including carry-over stocks is estimated at 9 mln tonnes that fully covers the domestic needs of the country, and allows delivering nearly 200 thsd tonnes of flour on foreign markets.

As for the price situation, within July the market was characterized with multidirectional price tendencies. Most grain processors from the European part of the country adopted a wait-and-see position, waiting for coming of new harvest wheat batches at more reasonable prices. At the same time, a number of millers of the Volga Federal District informed on difficulties with purchasing wheat of flour-milling standards, and were forced to gradually raise the minimum selling prices on flour. At the same time, grain processors from the Southern Federal District reported about prices reduction caused by the market situation with raw materials.

Resuming all above mentioned factors, we may say that the attention of most grain processors is riveted to the situation on raw materials market which pricing traditionally exerts the correspondent impact on that of flour. Concerning flour trade on foreign markets, to date Russian flour millers can't compete with their products on the global market, even despite the high export potential.

Polina Kalayda, APK-Inform Agency

