Russia reduced the planted areas of camelina seed

During several recent years, Russia demonstrated some reduction of the planted areas of camelina seed, declared the Director of the German company Camelina Sustainable Oil Project Ltd, Raisa Shteynik to APK-Inform journalists.

According to her, non-observance of the crop growing technologies by agricultural producers became the main reason for reducing of the planted areas under camelina. Such trend caused development of low yield indices, and loss of the interest of agrarians in the oilseed production.

According to Rosstat figures, in 2008 the planted areas of camelina seed in Russia totaled 5-8 thsd ha, in 2013 - 127 thsd ha, and in 2014 - 268.1 thsd ha. But in 2015 agrarians planted the oilseed throughout 206.1 thsd ha only. The downward trend continued in 2016, when the planted areas reached nearly 149 thsd ha, said R.Shteynik.

