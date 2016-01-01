Harvest

Georgia produced a record grain harvest

In the current year, the general harvest of grains in Georgia totaled 638 thsd tonnes, an increase of 51% compared with last year, which became a record for the country, informed the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In particular, agricultural enterprises of the country harvested 200 thsd tonnes of wheat (up 50%), and 382 thsd tonnes of corn (up 65%).

But despite good harvest results year, the imports of wheat remained at the last year level - 895 thsd tonnes (down 1%). Russia was the major country-importer of the grain. The imports covers nearly 90% of the demand for wheat in Georgia.

Also, in November 2016 the prices for wheat flour in Georgia decreased by 2%, which corresponds to the same period in 2015.

