Some regions of Russia continued harvesting corn and sunflower seed

To date, some regions of Russia still continued harvesting several varieties of agricultural crops, particularly corn and sunflower seed. As of December 22, the general harvest of grains already reached 126 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 2.74 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested corn throughout the areas of 2.6 mln ha (89.6% of the plan). The produced volumes reached 15.4 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 5.93 t/ha.

Also, agrarians harvested sunflower seed throughout 7.2 mln ha (95.8%), and produced 11.4 mln tonnes of the oilseed. The average yield totaled 1.59 t/ha.

