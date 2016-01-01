Harvest

Kazakhstan: average grain yield increased by 30% for 10 recent years

During 10 recent years, the average grain yield in Kazakhstan increased by 30%, from 1.02 t/ha to 1.33 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on December 23.

According to the announcement, Kazakhstan increased the general effectiveness of grain production, and agrarians learned how to minimize losses in good crop years, and to the maximum maintain the harvest volumes in not very favourable years.

As a reminder, as of December 1 grain stocks in Kazakhstan totaled 16.637 mln tonnes, including 13.374 mln tonnes of wheat, which became a record for 5 recent years.

