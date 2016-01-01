In 2016, Russia to harvest over 119 mln tonnes of grains - V.Putin
In 2016, the general grain harvest in Russia will exceed 119 mln tonnes in clean weight, announced the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin on December 23 at the annual press-conference.
According to him, the previous expectations totaled 117 mln tonnes. But to date, the forecast totals more than 119 mln tonnes, which is generally a good indicator.
As a reminder, on December 14 the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev reported about the forecast at 117 mln tonnes.
