Ukraine increased winter crops planted areas for the harvest-2017 – State Statistics Service

Ukrainian agrarians planted winter crops and green feed for the harvest-2017 throughout the areas of 8.1 mln ha, an increase of 3.8% compared with the last year results, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under grain crops increased to 7.2 mln ha (up 1.5%), including winter wheat and triticale - 6.1 mln ha (up 2.2%), winter rye - 169.3 thsd ha (up 16.5%). At the same time, the planted areas of barley declined to 881.5 thsd ha (down 10.3%).

Also, in the current year the planted areas of winter rapeseed increased by 37.2%, to 899.2 thsd ha.

According to the announcement, agricultural enterprises increased the crops planted areas by 1.5% compared with last year, to 6.5 mln ha.

