Ukraine increased winter crops planted areas for the harvest-2017 – State Statistics Service
Ukrainian agrarians planted winter crops and green feed for the harvest-2017 throughout the areas of 8.1 mln ha, an increase of 3.8% compared with the last year results, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the planted areas under grain crops increased to 7.2 mln ha (up 1.5%), including winter wheat and triticale - 6.1 mln ha (up 2.2%), winter rye - 169.3 thsd ha (up 16.5%). At the same time, the planted areas of barley declined to 881.5 thsd ha (down 10.3%).
Also, in the current year the planted areas of winter rapeseed increased by 37.2%, to 899.2 thsd ha.
According to the announcement, agricultural enterprises increased the crops planted areas by 1.5% compared with last year, to 6.5 mln ha.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: as of December 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 28 mln tonnes – State Statistics Service
13:40
-
Ukraine: in the third week of December, the seaports increased grain export volumes
12:35
-
Ukrainian flaxseed became uncompetitive on the global market - APK-Inform
December 23, 16:00
-
Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY
December 23, 14:45
-
Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
December 23, 13:30
-
In January-November, Ukraine decreased flour production – State Statistics Service
December 23, 09:55