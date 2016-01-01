Harvest

Kyrgyzstan: in 2016, the general grain harvest decreased

In the current year, the general grain harvest in Kyrgyzstan totaled 1.66 mln tonnes, a decrease of 5.5% compared with 2015, informed the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In particular, agricultural enterprises of the country harvested 654 thsd tonnes of wheat (down 7%). The harvested volumes reduced due to a significant fall of the grain planted areas in terms of sufficient supply of high-quality wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia. At the same time, the production of barley increased by 14% to 420 thsd tonnes.

Also, in the current year the harvest of corn decreased to 550 thsd tonnes (down 14%), due to worsening of the yield figures.

It is noted that in the current season, Kyrgyzstan will increase wheat imports by 10% to 550 thsd tonnes. Kazakhstan is the main country-supplier of wheat and wheat flour.

