Harvest

Yesterday, 11:55 Source: APK-Inform Views: 530

In 2016, Russia harvested record volumes of sunflower seed and soybeans

In 2016, Russia broke records in sunflower seed and soybean harvest volumes, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on December 29, with reference to the preliminary figures of Rosstat.

So, in the current year the general harvest of soybeans reached 3.1 mln tonnes, an increase of 14.5% compared with the last year result (2.7 mln tonnes). The harvest of sunflower seed totaled 10.7 mln tonnes in clean weight, as opposed to the previous record index in 2013 at 9.8 mln tonnes.

Also, the harvest of rapeseed totaled nearly 1 mln tonnes, which almost corresponded to the production level in 2015.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment