In 2016, Russia broke a record in soybean production - APK-Inform

According to preliminary figures of the Federal State Statistics Service of the Russian Federation (Rosstat), in 2016 the planted areas under soybeans in Russia exceeded the previous year indicator (2.12 mln ha) by 3%, and reached a record at 2.18 mln ha.

Also, the country broke a record the oilseed harvest volumes, which totaled 3.1 mln tonnes in clean weight, an increase of 15% compared with the last season results. The production volumes reached such indicator not only due to expansion of the planted areas, but also the soybean yield increased to to 1.48 t/ha, against 1.3 t/ha in 2015, which became the highest level in the history of modern Russia.

Such harvest volumes of soybeans can reduce the import volumes in the current season - down 9% compared with the level of 2015/16 MY, to 1.9 mln tonnes, according to APK-Inform analysts.

