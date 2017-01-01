Harvest

In 2016, Azerbaijan increased agricultural production

In 2016, in Azerbaijan the production of agricultural goods increased by 2.6%, including livestock products - up 2.8%, plant growing industry - up 2.5%, declared the Ministry of Agriculture on January 11.

It particular, last year agrarians harvested 3.65 mln tonnes of grains (up 2.2% compared with 2015) throughout the areas of 997.5 thsd ha, with the average yield of 3.07 t/ha.

According to the Ministry, in 2016 meat production totaled 523.8 thsd tonnes (up 1.6%), milk - 2 mln tonnes (up 4.4%), eggs - 1.61 bln pcs (up 3.7%).

