January 13, 09:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 1045

In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to harvest record volumes of sunflower seed - APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform analysts, in the current season the general harvest of sunflower seed in Kazakhstan will total 570 thsd tonnes, an increase of 6.7% compared with the figures of 2015/16 MY, and almost equal to the record results of 2013/14 MY (573 thsd tonnes).

The export potential of sunflower seed in 2016/17 MY will increase by 2.5% compared with last season, and reach 167 thsd tonnes.

