In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to harvest record volumes of sunflower seed - APK-Inform
According to APK-Inform analysts, in the current season the general harvest of sunflower seed in Kazakhstan will total 570 thsd tonnes, an increase of 6.7% compared with the figures of 2015/16 MY, and almost equal to the record results of 2013/14 MY (573 thsd tonnes).
The export potential of sunflower seed in 2016/17 MY will increase by 2.5% compared with last season, and reach 167 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan decreased export prices for wheat flour
January 13, 14:15
-
Kazakhstan: export prices for agricultural goods increased by 13.7%
January 13, 13:50
-
Kazakhstan: in 2016, Food Contract Corporation exported over 190 thsd tonnes of grains
January 12, 16:10
-
Kazakh agricultural products are in short supply in China - Chinese Ambassador
January 11, 10:10
-
Kazakhstan: in 2016, the prices for agricultural products increased
January 10, 16:45
-
In November 2016, Kazakhstan produced record volumes of vegetable oils
December 28 2016, 17:05