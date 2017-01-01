Harvest

January 16, 11:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 1174

Ukraine: in 2016, the general grain harvest reached a record at 66 mln tonnes

According to preliminary statistics figures, in 2016 the general production volumes of grains and pulses in Ukraine totaled 66 mln tonnes in the registered weight, which became a record harvest, and exceeded the figures of 2015 by 5.9 mln tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, on January 16.

Also, last year Ukrainian agrarians reached record yield indices on wheat – 4.21 t/ha, rye – 2.73 t/ha, corn – 6.6 t/ha, and peas – 3.13 t/ha.

In particular, the harvest volumes of wheat totaled 26 mln tonnes, corn for grain - almost 28 mln tonnes, barley - 9.4 mln tonnes with the average yield of 3.3 t/ha. The harvest of rye totaled 391.5 thsd tonnes, oats - 499 thsd tonnes with the average yield of 2.39 t/ha, buckwheat - 176.4 thsd tonnes with the average yield of 1.15 t/ha, and peas - 745.6 thsd tonnes, and rice - 64.8 thsd tonnes with the average yield 5.4 t/ha.

We sdhould also note that the harvest of sunflower seed totaled 13.6 mln tonnes with the average yield of 2.24 t/ha, and soybeans - 4.3 mln tonnes with the average yield of 2.31 t/ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment