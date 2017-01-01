Harvest

January 18

In 2016, Belarus harvested 7.5 mln tonnes of grains - Belstat

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat), in 2016 the general harvest of grains in Belarus totaled 7.5 mln tonnes in clean weight, with the average yield at 3.15 t/ha.

In addition, agricultural enterprises produced 4.3 mln tonnes of sugar beet, with the average yield at 44.6 t/ha. Flax fiber production reached 41.3 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, in 2016 the planted areas under agricultural crops totaled 5.845 mln ha, including 40.8% for grains and pulses, 46.4% - forage crops, and 6.7% - industrial crops.

