Significant thaw in southern Kazakhstan hurt winter wheat
Southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan faced significant thaw during the first ten days of January meaning that winter wheat could lose its hardening and became more vulnerable to winterkilling, informed the weather center of the country.
Particularly, absence or lack of snow cover in several parts of Jambyl and South Kazakhstan oblasts can negatively influence of wheat wintering in case of sharp frost.
