Harvest

In 2016, Moldova increased agricultural production volumes

In 2016, Moldova increased the general production of agricultural goods in all categories of households by 18.6% compared with 2015, declared the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova on January 27.

According to the announcement, last year the agricultural production mainly increased its volumes at the expense of the growing trends in crop production by 26%, and livestock products - up 3.1%.

In particular, in 2016 the general harvest of grains and pulses totaled 2.978 mln tonnes (up 34.6% compared with 2015), sunflower seed - 673 thsd tonnes (up 38.9%), rapeseed - 43 thsd tonnes (up 2.7 times), soybeans - 39 thsd tonnes (down 18.6%), and sugar beet - 590 thsd tonnes (up 9.8%).

Also, last year the growth of the average yield indices of most crops mainly increased the general crop production volumes. Thus, the average yield of soybeans increased by 64.4%, corn - up 35.5%, wheat - up 30.3%, rapeseed - up 28.3%, sunflower seed - up 27.2%, and sugar beet – up 23.6%.

