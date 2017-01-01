Harvest

Yesterday, 11:15 Source: APK-Inform Views: 195

Kazakhstan: in 2016, wheat production lowered compared with the initial forecast

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in 2016 the general harvest of wheat in the country totaled 14.9 mln tonnes in clean weight, an increase of 10% compared with the previous season, but down nearly 5-9% compared with initial expectations of global analysts.

The average yield of Kazakh wheat totaled 1.21 t/ha, against 1.19 t/ha in the previous year.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment