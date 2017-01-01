Russia: in 2017, the general grain harvest to exceed 100 mln tonnes - Ministry of Agriculture
In 2017, the general grain harvest in Russia will exceed 100 mln tonnes, declared the Director of the Department of agricultural markets regulation at the Ministry of Agriculture, Vladimir Volik on February 9.
But the official refused to announce more detailed forecast, noting that agricultural producers should be the first ones who tell their crop estimations.
