Kazakhstan to reduce the planted areas under grains by over 2 mln ha
Kazakhstan plans to reduce the planted areas under grain crops by more than 2 mln ha, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kairat Aituganov on February 9.
In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan plans to export nearly 9 mln tonnes of grains, K.Aituganov said.
Also, the Vice-Minister said that the development program of agro-industrial complex provides reduction of wheat planted areas by over 2 mln ha for 5 following years.
According to K.Aituganov, reduction of the planted areas does not mean declining of grain production. Agrarians have to harvest even larger volumes of high-quality grain throughout a smaller areas.
