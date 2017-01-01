Harvest

Yesterday, 15:15 Source: APK-Inform Views: 965

Ukraine: sprouts of winter crops appeared throughout over 6.8 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukrainian agrarians planted winter crops for the harvest-2017 throughout the areas of 7.173 mln ha. As of February 9, sprouts of winter crops appeared throughout 6.834 mln ha, or 95.3% of the planted areas, informed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on February 10.

According to the announcement, as of the reporting date 81.7% of the sprouted areas were in good and satisfactory condition (5. 581 mln ha), and 18.3% - in poor and thinned condition (1.253 mln ha).

In addition, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 859.8 thsd ha (95.6%) from the general planted areas of 899.2 thsd ha, including 80.3% of the areas (690.3 thsd ha) in good and satisfactory condition, 19.5% (168.1 thsd ha) - in weak and thinned condition. At the same time, rapeseed sprouts got lost throughout 1.4 thsd ha (0.2%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment