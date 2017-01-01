Harvest

Yesterday, 12:15

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture reduced the forecast of grain harvest by 2020

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation estimated the general harvest of grain crops in Russia by 2020 at the level of 115 mln tonnes, as opposed to the previous forecast of 120 mln tonnes. The updated target values of the state program on development of the Russian agro-industrial complex for 2013-2020 period, already include the above-mentioned forecast.

Also, the Ministry reduced its estimations of grain production indicator by the years: in 2017 – 104 mln tonnes, against the previously expected optimum level of 107 mln tonnes; in 2018 - 106 mln tonnes, against 110 mln tonnes; in 2019 – 108 mln tonnes, against 113 mln tonnes.

