Russia has sufficient volumes of high-quality milling grain - Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia does not expect for any problems with deficit of high-quality milling grain in the country, declared the Director of the Department of agricultural markets regulation at the Ministry of Agriculture, Vladimir Volik on February 13.

According to the official, the Ministry estimated that at the end of the season the carry-over stocks of milling wheat in Russia will reach nearly 16 mln tonnes. And 4-grade wheat will form major share of the grain volumes, and completely cover all needs of the country. However, the problem is quite significant for some regions, because to date Russia has certain problems with inland transportation of grain cargoes. Therefore, Siberian regions concentrate most high-quality wheat stocks, while other regions can face such deficit of high-quality milling grain in future.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Evgeny Gromyko acknowledged that there is some decrease in the qualitative parameters of Russian grains, due to absence of the direct state control over the controlling measures.

