Yesterday, 12:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 461

According to the updated supply and demand balances of grains and pulses in Ukraine, realized by APK-Inform analysts in January, the estimation of corn harvest volumes in 2016/17 MY increased to 26.1 mln tonnes. APK-Inform made such adjustments taking into account release of the official statistics figures on preliminary results of the harvesting campaign -2016.

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Please login to see it.