In several years, Ukraine to increase the production volumes of soybeans and its by-products – expert

The progressive growth of soybean production volumes in Ukraine will continue developing in the nearest future, declared the President of the Ukrainian association of soybean producers and processors, Victor Tymchenko on February 15 during his report at the international conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use".

However, he stressed that the upward dynamics will cover the production of not only soybeans, but also its by-products.

Thus, soybean production in Ukraine will increase in nearly 1.2 times – from 4.28 mln tonnes in 2016 to nearly 5.34 mln tonnes in 2020. Also, in the reporting period the oilseed processing volumes will grow in 1.4 times - from 1.1 mln tonnes to 1.5 mln tonnes, the expert said.

Therefore, in the nearest years Ukraine will increase the production volumes of soybean oil and meal. By 2020, the production of Ukrainian soybean oil will grow in 2.1 times - from 176 thsd tonnes to 370 thsd tonnes, soybean meal - up 1.5 times, from 750 thsd tonnes to 1.13 mln tonnes.

