Harvest

Yesterday, 17:25 Source: APK-Inform Views: 340

Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy to contribute to further expansion of soybean areas – T.Kutovyi

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine will contribute to further increasing of the planted areas under soybeans, and establish modern agricultural technologies for the industry, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi on February 15 during his speech at the international conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use".

During 10 recent years, soybean production in the country increased in 20 times, and last year soybeans became a record-breaker in the production volumes - more than 4 mln tonnes, the Minister said.

According to him, establishment of new technologies in the production of organic soybeans brought the industry to a new level. Cooperation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy with the leading soybean producers will allow to Ukraine to enter new export markets for soy products.

You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment